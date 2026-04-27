SEREMBAN, April 27 — The Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today said any challenge to his leadership should be tested through a motion of no confidence in the State Legislative Assembly.

He said the Barisan Nasional bloc should have let the sitting go on as usual (today).

“If they had planned this from the start, they should have allowed the assembly to proceed.

“It was not my proposal to adjourn the sitting — that was suggested by them. They should have tabled a motion of no confidence against me, in the Dewan today,” Aminuddin told a press conference at the Menteri Besar’s official residence here today.

He added that those involved had come to request for an immediate postponement on same night before.

As for Umno’s reasons for withdrawing support, he said he was unaware of the basis behind the move.

“For me, at that time, the presence of 35 assemblymen showed support for Tuanku (Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir), support for the Dewan Undangan Negeri (State Legislative Assembly), and support for the sitting to continue,” he said.

When asked if he would initiate a confidence vote, Aminuddin reiterated that it must take place formally in the assembly.

“A motion of confidence — that has to wait until the Dewan sits. There is no issue; we will wait for the sitting and accept whatever decision is made.”

He added that the Pakatan Harapan state government is still able to govern the state until the end of its term, expressing confidence that the administration could carry on despite the current situation.

“There is no issue — we governed well. I am confident we can continue to administer properly within the remaining term,” he said.

He added that any action should have been discussed collectively, and declined to speculate on future steps.

When asked when would be the next likely date that the state assembly will resume, Aminuddin said he was not able to give an estimation.

Despite the uncertainty, he maintained that a minority government can still function.

“I would advise the public to remain calm,” he said.

A minority government can still carry out its duties — even if that happens, I am still the Menteri Besar,” he added.

Negeri Sembilan Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said earlier today that all 14 Umno assemblymen in the state had lost confidence in Aminuddin Harun and withdrawn their support for the state government under his leadership.

Jalaluddin said the bloc had reached a unanimous decision, signalling a significant shift in support within the state assembly.