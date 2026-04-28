KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of the people through various targeted subsidies and assistance, despite challenges arising from the global supply crisis and pressures on the country’s fiscal position.

The Finance Minister’s political secretary, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, said the government is also strengthening strategies to diversify supply sources to avoid disruptions that could affect the national economy.

“At the same time, we recognise the need to diversify our supply sources so they are not concentrated in any single country, while exploring opportunities with other nations to ensure continuity of supply.

“This is what sets us apart from neighbouring countries,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Global Supply Crisis’ last night.

He also highlighted Malaysia’s changing position as an oil-producing nation, noting that it is no longer a net exporter, thereby increasing its dependence on imports.

On the impact of the global crisis on energy supplies, he said a significant portion of Malaysia’s imports still depends on the West Asia region, which has also been affected by geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamil said the government continues to enhance various forms of assistance, including Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), as well as increasing targeted aid for those in need.

As of April 2026, he said the number of STR and SARA recipients has reached 8.6 million, benefiting a total of 22 million people in the country.

He also stressed that the cost of living remains an ongoing challenge, but the government is taking enforcement measures and market interventions to prevent price manipulation.

“The issue of the cost of living will always remain part of the current economic reality. Costs will inevitably rise, especially amid the ongoing crisis.

“However, the government has made it clear that no party will be allowed to take advantage of the situation to raise prices,” he said, adding that programmes such as Jualan Rahmah MADANI and Agro MADANI will continue to be expanded to help the public obtain essential goods at lower prices. — Bernama