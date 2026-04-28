KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia should not merely be a user of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, but needs to develop its own capabilities in the field, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the country also needs to strengthen its AI ecosystem and enhance its competitiveness globally.

“Malaysia is not merely a user of AI; we must build our own capabilities, strengthen the ecosystem and compete globally,” he posted on Facebook.

Fahmi said he accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the launch of the Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre here yesterday.

According to him, cybersecurity aspects will continue to be enhanced to ensure the country’s digital transformation can be carried out safely and reliably.

The newly-launched Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre is set to serve the wider Asia Pacific region.

With a total area of 13,638 square feet, the facility offers ample space to demonstrate Huawei’s latest solutions and functions for digital and energy transformation.

In addition, the lab will encourage innovation collaboration and the development of a stronger ecosystem, as well as further strengthening cooperation between industry and education stakeholders in training more Malaysian AI talent. — Bernama