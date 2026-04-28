KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Bursa Malaysia started Tuesday’s session on a firmer note, buoyed by sustained investor appetite for data centre-linked counters, particularly in the technology and utilities sectors, following robust earnings reported by United States (US) semiconductor players.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.81 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 1,724.08 from Monday’s close of 1,717.27.

The benchmark index had earlier opened 4.13 points higher at 1,721.40.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in a note that amid expectations of a leadership transition at the US Federal Reserve, with Kevin Warsh seen as a potential successor to Jerome Powell, his view that artificial intelligence (AI)-driven productivity can help ease inflation may continue to underpin sentiment towards semiconductor and AI-related stocks. — Bernama