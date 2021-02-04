Bursa Malaysia flat at mid-morning amid mixed regional markets

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 503 to 361, while 443 counters were unchanged, 823 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Bursa Malaysia was flat at mid-morning amid mixed regional markets with investors turning cautious after a three-day rally in global stocks faded.

Despite mounting concerns among investors, they were closely monitoring the positive corporate earnings and signs of economic recovery before placing their bets.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.89 of-a-point to 1,582.10.

The index opened 0.89 of-a-point better at 1,582.10 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,582.10.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 503 to 361, while 443 counters were unchanged, 823 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.74 billion units worth RM1.41 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank slipped three sen to RM7.91, Top Glove shed 11 sen to RM6.71, Public Bank was flat at RM4.10, while Petronas Chemicals was four sen higher at RM7.14.

Of the actives, Lambo Group inched down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Luster Industries added half-a-sen to 22.5 sen and KNM was flat at 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 15.07 points to 11,504.38, the FBMT 100 Index increased 13.63 points to 11,238.43 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 10.43 points to 13,060.33.

The FBM 70 advanced 95.47 points to 15,010.78 and the FBM ACE gained 7.58 points to 10,952.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lifted 14.34 points to 14,563.51, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.39 of-a-point to 174.19, while the Plantation Index slipped 15.86 points to 7,158.50. — Bernama