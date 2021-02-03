Bursa ends on a firm note, boosted by energy, tech stocks

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.5 points or 0.158 per cent to 1,582.99 from yesterday’s close of 1,580.49. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued to be on an uptrend at the close, boosted by persistent buying in energy and technology-linked counters.

The energy index rose 3.51 per cent to 831.10, while the technology index went up by 3.23 per cent.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.5 points or 0.158 per cent to 1,582.99 from yesterday’s close of 1,580.49.

The barometer index opened 3.53 points higher at 1,584.02 and oscillated from a low of 1,582.54 to a high of 1,597.93 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers overpowered losers 733 to 429, while 430 counters were unchanged, 537 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 6.09 billion units worth RM4.93 billion from 5.92 billion units worth RM4.39 billion yesterday.

“The falling United States (US) crude oil inventories and rising winter fuel demand due to the US North-east being hit by one of the worst snowstorms in years have pushed the crude oil price to trade higher than US$55 (RM223) per barrel — its highest level in a year.

“This helped to push the energy stocks higher,” said Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim to Bernama.

At the close, Petronas-linked companies such as Petronas Chemicals and Petronas Gas were among the heavyweights that recorded gains — the former adding 19 sen to RM7.10, while the latter gaining eight sen to RM16.28.

Adam added that tech-linked counters were partly strengthened by the 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth in global semiconductor sales in December 2020.

He said in the short run, the global chips shortage will have a positive impact on Malaysian semiconductor and semiconductor-related companies, as strong demand will boost capacity utilisation in general.

Of other heavyweights, Maybank rose nine sen to RM7.94 and Public Bank was flat at RM4.10.

Conversely, healthcare-linked counters such as Hartalega, Supermax and Top Glove were on a downtrend due to profit-taking.

Hartalega declined 12 sen to RM13.18, Supermax erased 30 sen to RM6.78, while Top Glove was 23 sen weaker at RM6.82.

Of the actives, Iris Corp eased one sen to 38 sen, Metronic slipped half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, while Luster Industries added two sen to 22 sen.

Meanwhile, tech-linked counters led the list of top gainers, with Malaysian Pacific Industries jumping RM1.64 to RM35.94, UWC adding 80 sen to RM13.02, Vitrox expanding 62 sen to RM17.40, and Greatech rising 55 sen to RM6.25.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index appreciated 43.96 points to 11,489.31, the FBMT 100 Index went up 31.85 points to 11,224.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 32.36 points higher at 13,049.90.

The FBM 70 advanced 97.10 points to 14,915.31 and the FBM ACE increased 154.18 points to 10,945.14.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 100.59 points to 14,549.17, the Plantation Index inched up 8.09 points to 7,174.36 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.1 points better at 173.80.

The Main Market volume rose to 3.85 billion shares worth RM3.96 billion from 3.18 billion shares worth RM3.44 billion at yesterday’s close.

Warrants turnover widened to 547.53 million units valued at RM95.71 million versus 422.53 million units valued at RM79.26 million previously.

However, volume on the ACE Market decreased to 1.69 billion shares worth RM872.69 million against the 2.31 billion shares worth RM869.44 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 537.63 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.3 billion), construction (263.67 million), technology (409.67 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (170.08 million), property (179.49 million), plantations (47.36 million), REITs (10.93 million), closed/fund (4,100), energy (627.68 million), healthcare (99.37 million), telecommunications and media (48.37 million), transportation and logistics (115.05 million), and utilities (47.63 million). — Bernama