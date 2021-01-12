Affin Bank offers six-month moratorium for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Affin Bank Bhd and Affin Islamic Bank Bhd are offering customers affected by floods a moratorium of six months under its Financial Assistance and Instalment Relief (FAIR) Programme.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said through the FAIR financial relief programme, customers could defer their loan payments for six months if they have been impacted by the floods.

“We will be working closely with government agencies and the Armed Forces to channel the support and assistance accordingly,” he said in a statement today.

The group will also contribute RM500,000 to the government’s various humanitarian and medical-related initiatives to assist flood victims.

To apply for the financial relief programme, customers are urged to contact the bank at 03-8230 2222, visit the nearest Affin Bank or Affin Islamic Bank branch, or e-mail to [email protected].

For more information on the FAIR initiative, visit www.affinbank.com.my, www.affinislamic.com.my, or www.affinonline.com. — Bernama