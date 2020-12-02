Sales of Proton cars continue to grow in November

A woman walks past a logo of Proton at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The sales of Proton cars have continued its growth trajectory towards a strong year-end finish with 11,411 units sold in November 2020 — a growth rate of 18 per cent year-on-year.

In a statement, Proton Holdings Bhd said the sales recorded in November have brought the carmaker’s total number of units sold year-to-date to 96,410 units.

“While sales for other Proton models for the month were slightly down compared to October, deliveries of the all-new Proton X50 began to gather momentum with 1,756 units delivered; making it the best-selling B-segment (five-seat) sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Malaysia.

“Combined with sales of 2,157 Proton X70 units, it makes Proton the overall sales leader for SUVs,” said Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah.

He said Malaysian car sales has continued to outperform market projections from earlier in the year, with total industry volume estimated to be more than 56,000 units for the third consecutive month.

“A lot of this can be accounted for by traditional year-end deals offered by car brands.

“This year we can include Penjana incentives and the launch of popular new models such as the Proton X50 as volume growth drivers,” added Roslan. — Bernama