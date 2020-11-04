Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.36 points firmer at 1,468.81 after opening 3.04 points better at 1,464.49. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher in line with most regional peers, coupled with continued buying activities in most heavyweights counters.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.36 points firmer at 1,468.81 after opening 3.04 points better at 1,464.49.

The index moved between 1,462.37 and 1,473.53 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth stayed positive with gainers overtaking losers 689 to 269, while 381 counters were unchanged, 802 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.34 billion units worth RM1.69 billion.

An analyst said that the market stability was in line with the US market, which saw an overnight rally, buoyed by investors’ hopes on the US presidential election clarity.

At the time of writing, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in terms of electoral votes.

The analyst said among the indices, transportation and logistics and construction, posting more than one per cent each to the index.

“The Transportation and Logistics Index was 1.43 per cent higher amid the two-year freeze on new courier licences, while the construction sector came into the spotlight, rising 1.45 per cent on the back of expectations that mega infrastructure projects will be retained in the upcoming Budget 2021,” she told Bernama.

On the other hand, she said among the 30 FBM KLCI constituents, MISC was the biggest gainer, improving 13 sen to RM6.71, while Petronas Chemicals adding seven sen to RM5.99.

Of the other heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.03, Hartalega bagged 10 sen to RM17.86, Public Bank increased six sen to RM15.02, while Top Glove eased four sen to RM8.28.

Of the actives, AT Systematization increased two sen to 12 sen, Lambo was unchanged at three sen, Key Alliance rose one sen to 6.5 sen, and conversely, XOX erased one sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 69.23 points to 10,631.02, the FBMT 100 Index was 63.63 points better at 10,434.84 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 84.50 points to 12,755.25.

Meanwhile, the FBM 70 went up 129.10 points to 13,943.72 and the FBM ACE was 315.83 points firmer at 10,075.64.

The Financial Services Index rose 49.57 points to 12,031.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.32 points better at 143.60 and the Plantation Index gained 54.44 points to 6,897.82. ― Bernama