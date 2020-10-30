Bursa Malaysia slumps in morning session

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dives 12.19 points to 1,483.01 at lunch break. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A larger slip was witnessed across the board on Bursa Malaysia today, as declining counters widened their territory as the market wrapped the morning session.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 12.19 points to 1,483.01 after opening 0.89 of-a-point lower at 1,494.31.

Losers overtook gainers 791 to 207, while 360 counters were unchanged, 791 untraded and 80 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.90 billion units worth RM1.58 billion.

Energy index took the biggest hit so ar as it declined 2.27 per cent, followed by healthcare which dipped 1.30 per cent and industrial products and services which shed 1.27 per cent.

Energy took a decline after benchmark Brent crude slipped to below US$40 per barrel on lackluster demand and outlook, while healthcare was affected by selling position and industrial products by the gloomy market outlook.

Of counters, small and mid-sized cap stocks witnessed the heaviest selling in the morning.

On heavyweight performance, Petronas Chemicals down 12 sen to RM5.83, Axiata slipped nine sen to RM2.95, Top Glove shed 14 sen to RM8.64, and Public Bank dropped 24 sen to RM15.44.

On actives, tech counters led with Greenpacked shed two to 46 sen, and AT Systematization added one sen to 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 100.01 points to 10,720.62, the FBMT 100 Index was 93.23 points lower at 10,538.65 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 115.66 points to 12,862.69.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, slipped 150.22 points to 14,093.92 and the FBM ACE was 89.61 points stronger at 9,910.15.

The Financial Services Index inched down 113.21 points to 12,147.60 and the Plantation Index slipped 27.65 points to 6,840.87. — Bernama