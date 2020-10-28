Johor to start economic, tourism and cultural office in Singapore by Q1 2021

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (Jetco) office is the first of its kind as no other state has managed to establish such an operation in an effort to promote tourism, trade and cultural sectors. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 28 — The Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (Jetco) office to be based in Singapore will begin operations as early as the first quarter of next year, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

He claimed the Jetco office is the first of its kind among the Malaysian states.

“The costs for the setting-up of the Jetco office will be wholly undertaken by the Johor government, while the federal government will only provide guidance and advice,” he told reporters after presenting the Johor Human Capital Strategy Initiative in Kota Iskandar here.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said the Jetco office will not be involved in issues related to diplomacy or bilateral relations.

“The state government has yet to identify who from the Johor Civil Service will lead the Jetco office.

“However, the person heading it is expected to be experienced and knowledgeable, while the staff involved are those from Malaysia and Singapore,” said Hasni.

Putrajaya approved the Jetco office in Singapore to October 21, paving the way for direct investments between Johor and Singapore as well as to promote tourism and cultural activities in the island republic.

Earlier in his speech, Hasni said the existence of Jetco is expected to be able to attract investment from Singapore involving tens of thousands of ringgit.

He said the target was realistic in ensuring that investment continued to enter the state and the move would make Johor’s economy recover earlier than other states.