MyIX: Malaysia attracts an increasing number of data centre players

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — A growing number of data centre operators have moved and are moving to Malaysia to enhance data speeds to cater for densely populated cities within South-east Asia (SEA), according to the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX).

MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin said the trend was also due to higher local demand against the backdrop of improvements in cross-border data flow regulations.

“More international connectivity and a robust domestic backbone would continue to attract sizeable investments into Malaysia.

“It only makes sense for our country to continue capitalising on our strategic geographical location, ease of access and relatively lower cost of entry,” he said in a statement.

Chiew noted that in recent years, Malaysia’s data centre market had also seen strong growth from both local and international providers.

Foreign players with data centres operating in Malaysia include Alibaba, Hitachi, NTT, Microsoft, IBM and Bridge Data Centres. — Bernama