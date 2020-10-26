BSN offers loan payment assistance via financing restructuring package

Bank Simpanan Nasional will continue to provide payment assistance to help borrowers who are facing difficulties. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will continue to provide payment assistance to help borrowers who are facing difficulties in paying their monthly instalments for their loans or financing facilities.

The bank said the assistance will be available via its Financing Restructuring Package until Dec 31, 2020.

BSN chief executive Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani said the bank has processed almost all of the targeted applications and is committed to completing the approval process for those who had applied after Oct 1, 2020.

“We are aware that customers still need post-moratorium assistance and we have provided various payment assistance options to meet (the needs of) those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

The approved applications consist of individual customers, as well as micro-business customers who need additional assistance after the end of the six-month moratorium period, he added.

Yunos said that testimonials received from targeted customers indicate that the package offers from BSN have helped them stay in business during these challenging times.

“So, we call on customers who need help to immediately apply for this package,” he said.

The three main sectors of micro-business customers who have applied for the BSN Financing Restructuring Package are from the retail trade, wholesale trade, and vehicle sales and repair sectors.

BSN also assures its customers that any payment assistance taken will not affect the status of their Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS). — Bernama