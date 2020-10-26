AmBank launches new cash rebate credit card

AmBank has entered into a strategic partnership with Visa to elevate its credit card propositions. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — AmBank has entered into a strategic partnership with Visa to elevate its credit card propositions and offerings to the market, the first for AmBank among local banks in the industry.

AmBank managing director, retail banking, Aaron Loo said the first initiative to complement its partnership with Visa is the launch of the new cash rebate credit card.

“The AmBank cash rebate credit card is launched to meet the new normal needs of customers, with a unique proposition that rewards cash rebates on grocery, pharmacy and online spends aimed at addressing present consumer spending behaviour on essentials.

“With this credit card, customers get up to eight per cent cash rebates on these categories,” he said in a statement today.

Loo said customers can enjoy cash rebates on their necessities when they buy groceries at various prominent grocers such as Jaya Grocer, Giant and Tesco, as well as at pharmacies.

“On top of cash rebates on spending, this new card also offers 10 per cent credit card interest rebates,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Visa country manager for Malaysia Ng Kong Boon said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital commerce as the company sees that one in five active Visa cardholders, who did not previously make an online purchase last year, did their first online shopping transaction during first half of this year.

“We are extremely excited to partner with AmBank to introduce this new credit card product that rewards Visa cardholders cashbacks for any essential goods and online purchases,” he said.

As part of the launch offer, new applicants for this card will be eligible for an additional 30 per cent cashback when they apply, activate and spend a minimum of RM500 from now till Dec 31 2020, he added.

To further reward its customers, AmBank cardholders will also enjoy a RM30 cashback, RM30 off or 30 per cent off from many popular merchant stores from AmBank’s “Amazing 30” promotion campaign which was launched recently.

To apply for the AmBank Cash Rebate Credit Card, visit ambank.com.my/agr. — Bernama