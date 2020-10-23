Petronas wins special achievement in SAG Award 2020

Petronas is the winner of the Esri Special Achievement in Geographic Information System (SAG) Award 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Esri Malaysia has announced that Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is the winner of the Esri Special Achievement in Geographic Information System (SAG) Award 2020.

Esri Malaysia is the nation’s foremost authority on Geographic Information System (GIS) technology.

Esri Malaysia Sdn Bhd chief executive officer CS Tan said the award recognises the successful application of GIS in Petronas Pipeline Asset Management project which has enabled Petronas to gather and visualise more than 20 layers of spatial and non-spatial data.

“The geospatial technology has benefited Petronas by allowing seamless workflows, resulting in significant productivity boost, greater collaboration and quick decision-making,” he said in a statement.

Tan said GIS has been widely used in the Petronas group of companies since 2006 in exploration, development, production and operations, engineering and facilities, including maintenance and monitoring areas via GIS mapping or visualisation tools.

“By integrating the GIS technology into existing operations in various industries, organisations can collate data from various sources and channel them into a unified platform to create calculated alternatives in different scenarios before making a decision,” he said.

Since 1985, Esri Malaysia has been helping government agencies and corporations to translate their data into maps that helps them to make better decisions, based on the calculated alternatives analysed using Esri Malaysia’s ArcGIS solution.

Tan said maps created on the platform can be viewed, accessed and shared via dashboard reports that are updated frequently to give real-time analysis.

“We aim to work with more organisations that collect a lot of location-based information and begin the journey towards a smarter community, where businesses and individuals thrive with advanced technology,” he added. — Bernama