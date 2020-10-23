Organisations in Malaysia invest in hybrid cloud for transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Business executives in Malaysia are planning to invest in hybrid multi-cloud platform strategies and capabilities to drive business transformation and to unlock value, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) survey.

About 19 per cent of their IT expenditure is allocated for cloud computing, and many plan to increase the share of expenditure on hybrid cloud from the current 36 per cent to 46 per cent by 2023.

“Enterprises in Malaysia need an application development platform that can run on any cloud, workloads that can execute seamlessly across multiple clouds, and a comprehensive orchestration capability that spans across clouds,” IBM Malaysia said in a statement today.

Most industries globally will exhibit growth in the number of clouds they will deploy — which can go up to 11 clouds per organisation, particularly in sectors such as insurance, telecommunications, retail, banking and consumer products, as these industries continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next three years.

Over 6000 global executives across industries took part in the survey, including 100 executives from Malaysia.

The survey aimed to gain an in-depth understanding of organisations’ use of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and their approach to multi-cloud management, and the findings were revealed in IBM’s report, ”The Hybrid Cloud Platform Advantage: A Guiding Star To Enterprise Transformation In Malaysia”.

“Furthermore, the study confirmed the return on investment (ROI) of a platform approach as respondents said that the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach.

“In fact, the platform approach is cited as accelerating value with scale,” it said.

IBM Malaysia managing director Catherine Lian said IBM has witnessed an acceleration in cloud adoption in Malaysia as businesses leverage the power of cloud to stay competitive in the market.

She said the adoption of cloud has been a central feature in developing new, digitally-driven business models.

“Interestingly, the findings show that hybrid multi-cloud is the fundamental enabler of an organisation’s operating model, helping them to embark on a journey to become a cognitive enterprise.

“This is proven in the instance of leading businesses that have successfully achieved demonstrable competitive advantage through robust hybrid cloud management and governance platform, and we are betting big on hybrid cloud, which is secure, interoperable, open and free from vendor lock-in,” she added. — Bernama