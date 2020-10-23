Bursa Malaysia slips into the red at mid-afternoon on mild selling

Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-afternoon on mild selling in the healthcare, consumer products and services, as well as plantation-linked counters.

At 3.02pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.91 of-a-point to 1,497.89 from 1,498.80 at yesterday’s close.

The market barometer opened 0.96 of-a-point higher at 1,499.76.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 553 to 444, while 436 counters were unchanged, 736 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.48 billion units worth RM2.20 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM7.10, Public Bank increased 30 sen to RM15.86, Top Glove fell eight sen to RM8.82 and Hartalega was 18 sen weaker at RM17.62.

As for the actives, Iris inched down 2.5 sen to 28 sen, Key Alliance rights fell half-a-sen to 0.5 sen, while Diversified Gateway rose 1.5 sen to 20 sen and Daya Materials was half-a-sen higher at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 0.03 of-a-point to 10,886.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 42.92 points to 13,034.96 and the FBM ACE contracted 91.79 points to 10,859.41.

The FBMT 100 Index added 1.68 point to 10,679.20 and the FBM 70 appreciated 33.84 points to 14,416.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 81.55 points to 12,385.60, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.83 of-a-point to 145.64, while the Plantation Index slid 67.21 points to 6,853.24. — Bernama