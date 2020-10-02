FGV Holdings expands rubber business to Europe and North America

FGV Group Chief Executive Officer Haris Fadzilah Hassan holds a press conference at Wisma FGV, May 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) has announced that it will be expanding its rubber business to Europe and North America markets through its subsidiary, FGV Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd (FGVRI) with the appointment of Rubber Heart Ltd (RHL).

In a statement today, FGV said the appointment of RHL, a rubber marketing agency based in the United Kingdom, includes developing strategic marketing and sales of its various grades of high-quality technically specified rubber and another specialty — natural rubber-based materials exclusively for the countries in these continents.

“As one of the leading Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) producers in Malaysia with 50 years of experience in the rubber industry, this is an excellent opportunity for FGV to further expand and strengthen the list of our international clients.

“Through RHL key persons’ decades of global experience in marketing rubber business, it will bring confidence and add value to our rubber product offerings,” said FGV Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan.

Haris also expressed his confidence in the appointed of RHL, saying that it will also help to propel FGV’s Green Rubber products to meet the increasing demand for green rubber as a substitute to synthetic rubber, especially in the tyre industry.

In welcoming the partnership, RHL Director David Cawthra said the marketing agency is looking forward to working with FGV.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with FGV and to continue our long-standing relationship with the rubber industry in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to expand FGV’s Green Rubber products to new markets in Europe and North America,” he said in the statement.