Ministry targets RM100b in sales through Buy Malaysian Campaign, Mega Sales Programme

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the purpose of the two initiatives was to boost the retail sector, which in turn, would help the country’s economic growth post-Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Domestic, Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is targeting product sales of up to RM100 billion by the end of the year in conjunction with the Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign launched in July.

Its minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the purpose of the two initiatives was to boost the retail sector, which in turn, would help the country’s economic growth post-Covid-19.

“The ministry also encourages more retailers to be involved in the two initiatives to help the country’s economy grow by having sales to encourage people to spend,” he said, while advising the public to continuously comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and maintain social distancing while shopping.

Earlier, Nanta officiated the “Negaraku Sales — Safe and Active” programme organised by the Al-Ikhsan group here today.

At the event, the Al-Ikhsan group announced massive sales from this month until December at all 135 of its branches nationwide. — Bernama