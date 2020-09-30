ASNB declares total payout of RM646m for three funds

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), which owns the unit trust company, said ASM 3 declared a total income distribution payout of RM571.3 million benefitting 513,721 unit holders who currently own 14.3 billion units. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared a total income distribution payout of RM645.9 million for its fixed price fund, Amanah Saham Malaysia 3 (ASM 3), and variable price funds, ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara (Mixed Asset Conservative) 2, for the financial year ending September 30, 2020.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), which owns the unit trust company, said ASM 3 declared a total income distribution payout of RM571.3 million benefitting 513,721 unit holders who currently own 14.3 billion units.

It said the return of 4.0 sen per unit remains competitive and exceeds the benchmark Maybank 12-month fixed deposit return of 2.51 per cent by 149 basis points (bps) for the financial year to date up to Sept 24.

ASNB also declared a total income distribution payout of RM12.7 million for ASN Equity 5, which is equivalent to 3.1 sen per unit, to 11,029 unit holders with 413.2 million units.

“This amounts to a dividend yield of 3.51 per cent based on the net asset value (NAV) of the fund as at September 24,” it said.

Meanwhile, ASN Sara 2 delivered a total income distribution payout of RM61.9 million, which is equivalent to 3.60 sen per unit for 39,559 unit holders with holdings of 1.7 billion units, providing a dividend yield of 3.61 per cent based on the NAV of the fund as at September 24.

“The income distribution declared by ASM 3, ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2 are derived from the funds’ realised gains, dividends and other income, and this is in accordance with PNB’s objective to continue delivering sustainable long-term returns to its unit holders,” it said.

PNB said the computation of the income distribution for ASM 3 was based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year while for ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2, the computations were based on the units held at the end of the financial year of the funds.

The distribution declared will be re-invested as additional units into the accounts of the unit holders and automatically credited on October 1, 2020 for ASM 3, and on October 2, 2020 for ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2.

Transactions at all ASNB branches and offices are being temporarily suspended from September 24 to 30 for ASM 3 and from September 29 to October 1 for ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2, to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.

Unit holders may update their accounts at www.myasnb.com.my or via the myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide when transactions resume on October 1 for ASM 3 and October 2 for ASN Equity 5 and ASN Sara 2, respectively. — Bernama