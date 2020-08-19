Sabah looking to increase revenue through aquaculture

Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, said currently the sector contributes RM2.8bil per year. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Aug 19 — Sabah is focused on developing its fisheries sector, including implementing a cage aquaculture industry, in order to increase revenue.

Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, said currently the sector contributes RM2.8bil per year, but there is room to grow.

“So Sabah is heading in this direction. There is great potential.

“In fact, we don’t just want to meet domestic demand, but also from countries like Brunei, China and Japan,” he said after launching a cage aquaculture pioneer project here today.

He said that the state government has used RM13 million from last year’s state budget to help make a success of aquaculture for the rural youth.

He said the help has included providing fish breeders with a temporary occupation licence (TOL), fish fry and creating a fish collection and marketing centre, which have indirectly helped unemployed youth earn an income.

“There are presently 150 people involved in the project in Semporna, Kunak and Tuaran, but we’re targeting thousands more in coming years,” he said.

He said the project will be expanded to other districts where the Fisheries Department feels is strategic like Kuala Penyu, Kudat and Kota Belud where the water is pristine and able to produce high quality fish.

A cage aquaculture project candidate, Mad Rinta Parintamin, 34, from Pulau Larapan, agreed that it can increase the income of rural youth. — Bernama