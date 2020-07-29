Bursa slips below 1,600 points at mid-day as Hartalega, Top Glove skid

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 745 to 255, while 386 counters were unchanged, 611 untraded and 56 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-day, dragged down mainly by Hartalega and Top Glove as investors raked in profits after the two glove giants hit new highs in the morning session.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 18.33 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 1,591.61 from 1,609.94 at Tuesday’s close.

The key index opened 0.19 point firmer at 1,610.13 and moved between 1,589.98 and 1,618.01 throughout the morning trading.

Trading volume stood at 6.96 billion units worth RM4.38 billion.

Among the 30 constituents of the FBM KLCI, Hartalega retreated 50 sen to RM19.40 after surging to its new high of RM20.50 this morning, while Top Glove fell 62 sen to RM25.78 after it jumped to a record high of RM26.96 earlier today.

IHH slipped 20 sen to RM5.45, Maybank went down 10 sen to RM7.73 while Public Bank shed 20 sen to RM17.32.

Apart from Hartalega and Top Glove, others on the top losers list included Petronas Dagangan which contracted 76 sen to RM20.78, while Supermax wiped out 56 sen to RM18.44, Bursa Malaysia shrank 48 sen to RM9.56 and F&N dwindled 34 sen to RM32.10.

XOX remained the most actively traded stock, losing 1.5 sen to 26.5 sen, MQ Technology eased half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, K-One added three sen to 45.5 sen, while Key Alliance and Bioalpha were flat at 10 sen and 29 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 122.76 points to 11,343.74, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 118.52 points to 11,184.24 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 144.4 points lower at 13,303.79.

The FBM 70 gave up 112.76 points to 14,466.12 and the FBM ACE was 120.74 points easier at 8,355.84.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.31 points to 140.16, the Financial Services Index declined 130.38 points to 13,238.08 and the Plantation Index erased 87.46 points to 7,096.90. — Bernama