Lazada to support 30,000 MSMEs digitalisation through govt initiative

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Lazada Malaysia has announced its plan to aid 30,000 micro small-medium enterprises (MSMEs) accelerate their digitalisation transition.

This is done through the government’s MSMEs e-commerce campaign, with a ringgit-for-ringgit co-funding programme under the digital-led National Economic Recovery Plan or Penjana.

“The initiative aims to benefit an estimated 30,000 local MSMEs to help them mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by going digital as they embrace post Covid-19 era,” Lazada said in a statement today.

Incentives offered to ease the MSMEs's transition include zero per cent to interest free financing support, free shipping and delivery services as well as a host of digital and marketing solutions for eligible new and existing merchants. These incentives have started from July 1 and last up to September 30 this year.

“In addition to our previous RM10 million Pakej Kedai Pintar stimulus plan which has helped 50,000 SMEs from April to June, Lazada will continue to boost local MSMEs by partnering with the government to quicken their recovery in the nation’s post-MCO era.

“With one-third of the population shopping online through our platform every month, we are confident that our continued investment into Malaysia’s small business community will augment Malaysia’s digital ecosystem and further bolster the recovery of the nation’s economy,” said its chief executive officer Leo Chow.

Chow added that the initiative also aims to support the differently-abled communities through these trying times in an effort to help them develop a sustainable income stream online.

“If the pandemic has been hard on most businesses, we can only imagine the difficulty that the individuals with disabilities are facing during this time.

“We are working hard to reach out and bring their business onboard our platform, so that they too can benefit from this funding.

“We look forward to assisting and supporting them with the digitalisation of their business,” said Chow.

In addition to the campaign, Lazada will continue to work alongside the government to spur the national economy through Buy Malaysia and Shop Malaysia Online initiatives in the upcoming months, he said.

Malaysian local businesses who are interested to participate in the “Micro and SMEs E-commerce Campaign” on Lazada may register from this page: https://bit.ly/2ZVHVZ2.