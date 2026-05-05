KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — DAP Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has criticised BN, Umno, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PAS for opposing the Rain Rave Water Festival 2026, saying they should be “ashamed” after the event reportedly drew 180,000 visitors and generated up to RM200 million in tourism revenue.

In a press statement today, Lim said attempts by certain parties to object to the three-day festival were aimed at stoking division, adding that the event concluded without any untoward incidents.

“There were no incidents, nobody was injured, and the programme went on safely and in a positive atmosphere,” he said.

He said figures from the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association estimated attendance at about 180,000 people, with total tourism-related revenue reaching RM200 million.

Lim said the earnings would benefit small traders while also strengthening Malaysia’s image as a safe destination for international and domestic tourism.

He added that the outcome reflected the efforts of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in pushing ahead with tourism initiatives under Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Lim also cited broader sector performance, saying Malaysia recorded RM332 billion in tourism revenue and 42 million tourist arrivals in 2025.

He questioned whether opposition and government-aligned parties rejecting the event were ignoring the economic benefits generated.

While acknowledging political disagreements were expected from opposition blocs, Lim said it was disappointing that BN and Umno — as part of the unity government — had taken a similar stance alongside PN and PAS.

He also criticised BN and Umno for what he described as inconsistent positions within the unity administration, pointing to recent political developments in Negeri Sembilan as an example of instability.

Lim further said repeated suggestions by BN and Umno to contest the next general election independently, despite holding Cabinet positions in the unity government, raised questions about their commitment to the coalition.

He said such actions reflected a lack of political consistency and called for voters to take note in future elections.