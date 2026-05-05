KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A 70-year-old woman was found dead in what police believe to be a murder case at a house in Taman Desa Aman in Ipoh last night.

According to BuletinTV3, Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the victim was found lying motionless and was confirmed dead by medical officers.

He said initial checks revealed injuries believed to have been caused by hacking on the body, head and neck.

A machete believed to have been used in the incident was also found at the scene, he added.

A 52-year-old local man has been arrested to assist investigations.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation, with the case being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s body has been sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have advised the public against speculating on the case to avoid disrupting investigations and urged those with information to contact the Ipoh district police headquarters or the nearest police station.