GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — The first phase of the new air cargo warehouse complex, designated as a Free Commercial Zone, is expected to be completed and begin operations in 2029, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the complex is expected support an additional capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes per year.

“Overall, the Penang International Logistics Aeropark development is projected to handle cargo capacity of up to 500,000 tonnes per year by 2050, with more than two million square feet of warehouse space,” he said after a site visit of project in Batu Maung here.

Chow said PILA is a strategic joint venture project between the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The PILA site in Batu Maung. — Picture courtesy of Penang chief minister's office

He said the development of a new cargo terminal will strengthen the logistics ecosystem in the northern region and support the growth of Penang’s industrial sector.

“The electrical and electronics (E&E) sector in Penang has remained robust, still receiving new investments and expansion of existing plants so we need a strong cargo and logistics support,” he said.

He said in recent years, the need for a logistics hub had become increasingly urgent.

“Without PILA, they might route to other places like Singapore and the industy will need additional trucks to send through Singapore,” he said.

With PILA, he said cargo can directly come to Penang and the industries here.

“As MAHB said, made in Penang, fly from Penang,” he said.

Chow said approval for the project’s master planning permission has been obtained.

He said PDC is currently carrying out earthworks and soil treatment.

“The boards of PDC and MAHB have approved the establishment of the joint venture company, PILA Sdn Bhd,” he said, adding that the agreements were signed on April 13.

“This strategic collaboration is crucial to meeting the future logistics needs of the semiconductor and E&E industries,” he said.

He added that the project has secured leasing commitments from international logistics companies as well as local industry players.

Meanwhile, a launch ceremony is being planned to mark the official commencement of the project and is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.