KUANTAN, May 5 — Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong began his official visit to Pahang yesterday by visiting the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre (MTCC) in Lanchang, Temerloh.

Pahang Investment, Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib, in a Facebook post, said he welcomed Lee and a 41-member Singaporean delegation to the centre.

“This visit reflects the ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in wildlife conservation, particularly regarding Malaysia’s iconic species, the Malayan tiger,” the post read.

Also present were Temerloh District Officer Datuk Khairur Rizal Ramli and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Peninsular Malaysia deputy director-general (conservation) Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa.

Lee is on a five-day visit to Pahang and Terengganu from today until May 8.

He is accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching; Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong; Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim; and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit to Pahang, Lee is also expected to have an audience with the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Abdulaziz here today. — Bernama