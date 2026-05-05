KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A new 24-hour, open-air art exhibition titled the “Museum of Disappearance” is set to transform the iconic Petaling Street into a city-wide art hunt starting May 6.

The project, launching as part of KL Festival 2026, features 25 text- and sound-based artworks by Malaysian artist OOOH, hidden throughout the streets and alleyways.

The exhibition invites the public to reflect on memory, loss, and the traces left behind by rapid urban transformation.

Instead of providing a map, the museum will release clues on its official social media channels, encouraging visitors to wander and discover the pieces organically.

The first person to find each of the 25 artworks will receive a special edition of the piece for their own collection.

The artist, known as OOOH, said the project stems from her personal experience of growing up around Petaling Street and witnessing its changes after returning from living abroad.

“Petaling Street is part of my growing up. In recent years, the space has changed rapidly—almost every time I return, something familiar is gone,” she said in the statement.

“Through this work, I want to hold on to these disappearing memories.”

Organisers describe the “Museum of Disappearance” as an ad-hoc art intervention, not a permanent institution.

The concept will periodically feature different artists responding to the theme of “disappearance” in various locations. This inaugural edition is supported by KL Festival and the Krishen Jit Fund.