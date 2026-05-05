KUALA TERENGGANU, May 5 — Two employees of a statutory body in Terengganu have been remanded for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes of around RM30,000 in return for issuing competency certificates, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency said today.

An MACC source said both male suspects, in their 20s and 40s, who worked as teaching staff at the statutory body, were remanded for four days till May 8 today following their arrest yesterday when they showed up to provide their statements at the state MACC office.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both suspects allegedly colluded to commit the offence in 2025 and the bribes solicited were for issuing ‘immediate approval’ of competency certificates for every participant of the course.

“Both suspects were believed to have received between RM900 and RM1,500 for each of the 31 participants, which was paid through fund transfers into their personal bank accounts,” they said.

The source also related that the commission was examining if the certification fraud occurred on a larger scale and that it was possible that every certificate issued by the related agency could be reviewed to ensure its authenticity.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrests and remand, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He also did not reject the possibility of other arrests being made to facilitate investigations. — Bernama