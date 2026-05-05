KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — DAP is putting its entire party machinery on standby to face the possibility of snap elections in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor, the party announced today following a high-level meeting.

The directive comes in response to the ongoing political crisis in Negeri Sembilan, which the party described as a failed attempt to bring down the state’s Unity Government.

In a statement following its monthly Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke also reaffirmed the party’s complete support for incumbent Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“DAP will continue to support and give its full backing to Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as menteri besar of Negeri Sembilan,” Loke said.

“DAP will not agree to any proposal for a change of menteri besar at this time.”

The party also pledged its loyalty to the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and acknowledged his recent decree that the state government should continue to function as usual under Aminuddin’s administration.

DAP added that all issues involving the royal institution must be handled with full respect for the state’s constitution.

Last month, Negeri Sembilan Umno briefly threw the state government into crisis when its lawmakers openly withdrew their support from Aminuddin as MB, ostensibly over his handling of a rare royal dispute in the state.

The group reversed course before the move could be cemented in a vote of no-confidence, although there are still pockets within the party that insist on breaking the alliance with Pakatan Harapan.