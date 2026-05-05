KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said he has “nothing to hide” over investigations linked to a RM1.1 billion investment project, but declined to comment further as the matter remains under probe.

The Pandan MP made the remarks when met at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today, where he was present to continue giving his statement, according to Harian Metro.

“I cannot really comment, but those who have gone through questioning will know the process. It follows its own timeline.

“Nothing to hide,” he said.

Rafizi arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 9.30am in a dark-coloured Volvo XC60 SUV, wearing a white shirt and black suit, to continue his statement recording for a second session.

Asked about the process yesterday, he said he had no complaints over how he was treated.

“No issues with the process. That’s how it works.

“Also, it’s straightforward because, as far as I understand, this investigation is not about money or bribery. It’s about procedure.

“So I think the relevant records are all there — government records,” he said.

MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar was previously reported as saying the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Rafizi’s statement was recorded after his former aide Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, was questioned over three consecutive days last week.

Mohd Hafaz was reported as saying 22 statements have been recorded so far, including from ministers and senior government officials since investigations began on February 13, 2025.

The MACC opened the case on February 16 following complaints from several non-governmental organisations alleging that agreements linked to the project were rushed and one-sided, resulting in possible financial implications for the government.

Investigators are also looking into possible conflicts of interest involving individuals allegedly appointed to positions in a foreign-linked company after leaving government service.