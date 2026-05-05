KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A Myanmar national was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his ex-wife in front of a condominium block in Setapak last month.

Aung Tun Ngwa, 26, who is unemployed, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Aung was charged with murdering Merry Yet Ngwa, 33, also a Myanmar national, in front of Block 1 of Genting Court Condominium, Taman Setapak Indah Jaya, near here, at 2.30pm on April 23.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court fixed July 31 for mention of the case.

Prosecuting officer Insp M. Naresh Kumar appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

On April 24, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus was reported to have said that police received information that a Myanmar woman had died, believed to have been stabbed by her ex-husband, and a post-mortem found the cause of death to be stab wounds to the chest. — Bernama