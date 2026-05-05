KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Muhammad Faris Johari has been installed as the Yamtuan Muda (YTM) Dato’ Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungai Ujong, becoming the 11th holder of the traditional office in Negeri Sembilan.

According to a statement posted by Majlis Dato Lembaga Adat Sungai Ujong on Facebook today, the appointment was formalised following a customary selection process involving royal and adat stakeholders of the Luak Sungai Ujong community.

The installation ceremony took place at Telaga Undang, Luak Sungai Ujong, Batu 9, Kampung Telaga Undang in Pantai, Negeri Sembilan, on April 22, 2026, in accordance with longstanding Adat Perpatih traditions.

The process, carried out under established customary rules, involved consensus among adat leaders and representatives, in line with Negeri Sembilan’s governance structure which blends constitutional monarchy with matrilineal adat practices.

Muhammad Faris, who previously held the title Waris Klana Hulu, succeeds as the new Undang following adherence to customary succession procedures outlined under Luak Sungai Ujong traditions.

A separate profile shared in the same post described Muhammad Faris as born on October 30, 1997, and noted his educational background, including studies in Canada and the United Kingdom.

He is also said to have pursued higher education in accounting and is professionally trained under the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) pathway, with experience in the corporate and insurance sector.

The post also highlighted his lineage within the Sungai Ujong nobility and his family ties to established adat leadership lines.

The installation marks a continuation of one of Negeri Sembilan’s key traditional institutions, where the Undang plays an important role in customary governance, including matters related to adat, succession and the selection of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

He succeeds Datuk Mubarak Dohak, who previously held the position as the 10th Undang Luak Sungai Ujong.