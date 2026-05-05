MECCA, May 5 — Flight MH8110, carrying 278 KT051 Haj pilgrims, made a precautionary landing at Muscat International Airport in Oman yesterday following a technical issue.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) said the aircraft landed at 4.11pm local time, and all pilgrims are safe and unaffected.

“The landing was a standard safety measure to ensure the pilgrims’ journey proceeded smoothly and safely.

“KT051 departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 2.06pm on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on the same day,” it said in a statement here.

TH said that Malaysia Airlines, through its AMAL service, is currently conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft before resuming the flight.

“If necessary, the pilgrims will be temporarily accommodated in hotels before departing for Jeddah,” it added.

The public, particularly the families of the pilgrims, are advised to remain calm as the situation is under control, and the safety of all passengers remains the priority. — Bernama