SEPANG, May 5 — The Home Ministry is studying a proposal to use electric stun guns (tasers) as an initial step in efforts to equip personnel of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) with weaponry.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a policy decision has been agreed upon to provide weaponry for AKPS, with implementation to be carried out in the near future.

“There are views suggesting that we begin with the use of taser guns, as situations at the border may not always require the use of firearms. This matter will be examined,” he said at a press conference after inspecting operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

He did stress that the government’s direction is clear towards equipping AKPS personnel with weaponry to strengthen border control capabilities, pointing out that border control duties involve high risks and require personnel who are psychologically prepared and well-trained.

He said personnel with backgrounds in security forces such as the police already possess weapons-handling skills and only need to be equipped with the necessary tools.

In addition, Saifuddin Nasution said AKPS has been allowed to recruit up to 200 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans this year under the Malaysian Border Guard (MBG) initiative to strengthen control at the country’s entry points, with the first phase of recruitment involving 50 personnel completed and the remainder to follow in subsequent phases.

MBG personnel have been deployed at several main entry points, including KLIA and Port Klang, he said, adding that they possessed diverse skill sets, including commando training, drill instructors and other expertise that can support border control operations.

“Here at KLIA Terminal 1 alone, there are 18 personnel who have just completed training. The second intake is currently underway and is expected to be completed this year,” he said, adding that his ministry was open to proposals from AKPS Director-General Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain if the recruitment approach proves to add value to the organisation. — Bernama