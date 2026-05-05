IPOH, May 5 — Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching met the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday to present the latest developments regarding the relocation of three elephants from Zoo Taiping & Night Safari to Tennoji Zoo in Japan.

Ng said the meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, discussed several key matters, with particular emphasis on the welfare of the three elephants, namely Dara, Amoi and Kelat (DAK), as well as the importance of maintaining good diplomatic relations and honouring existing commitments and agreements.

“The public’s concern over this issue is greatly appreciated, and at the same time it is important for us to look at it comprehensively, based on facts and current developments.

“Emphasis was also placed on ensuring all relevant parties adopt a careful approach in every action, with priority given to animal welfare and continuous monitoring to ensure their condition remains at a good level,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

She said any further developments would be shared from time to time by the relevant authorities.

The Prime Minister, in a Facebook post yesterday, stressed that the welfare of the three Malaysian elephants must be prioritised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES).

Anwar said any decision and action must be carried out based on facts while taking into account the best welfare of the elephants.

Prior to that, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said that DAK should be brought back to Malaysia from Japan if the implementation of the existing agreement is found to be no longer aligned with conservation principles, wildlife welfare and current sensitivities. — Bernama