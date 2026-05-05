KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Education Ministry has refuted claims that several top SPM scorers were denied places in the matriculation programme, saying all eligible 10A students had already been offered admission, according to a Facebook post by Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Wong said MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had recently alleged that the Madani government failed to fulfil its promise of offering Matriculation Programme places to 10A SPM high achievers, claiming he had received at least 11 cases of students allegedly left out.

He said the claim was inaccurate and unfounded, adding that he had challenged Wee to submit the students’ names to the Education Ministry for verification.

On May 4, Wong said Wee later claimed that all 11 students had secured places in the matriculation programme following MCA’s intervention.

However, Wong said Ministry of Education (KPM) records showed that all the students had already been offered places earlier under the government’s automatic placement policy for 10A SPM scorers.

He outlined a timeline, saying the ministry had announced on April 8, 2026, that all 10A students applying for matriculation would be automatically considered for admission for the 2026/2027 intake.

He said initial offers were issued on April 27 via the Matriculation portal, but some students who obtained their results after rechecking were still pending due to incomplete data at the time.

Wong added that 286 students who received updated 10A results were later notified of their offers on April 29 via SMS, with formal acceptance available from May 6.

On May 1, Wee allegedly repeated claims that the government had failed to deliver on its promise.

Wong said he again asked Wee to provide the names of the 11 students, and the ministry also requested the list through MCA president’s Facebook page.

He said the list was only provided after about 48 hours, following which ministry officials verified the cases.

According to Wong, one student had already been offered a place on April 27, while the remaining 10 had received notifications on April 29 at around 11.01am.

He said all students had therefore been offered places before Wee’s public remarks.

Wong also criticised claims that the admissions were due to MCA’s intervention, saying the intake was the result of government policy changes.

He added that credit for the admissions should go to stakeholders supporting the Madani government’s policy reforms.