KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A man has been sentenced to three months’ jail and fined RM5,000 after pleading guilty at the Bandar Baru Bangi Sessions Court for making offensive remarks insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in September last year.

The accused, Mohd Hafiz Haron, 42, entered the plea after the charge was read to him before Judge Firdaus Md Isa, Harian Metro reported today.

He was accused of knowingly initiating and publishing an extremely offensive comment against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim.

The offence was committed at 7.30am on September 11, 2025, via the TikTok application using the account @muhammad.bin.abdu969.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, and a further fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the offensive post was seen by a complainant at a house in Taman Pelangi, Semenyih at 10pm on the same day, with three other individuals subsequently lodging similar reports.

Court records showed that the accused was aware the post was offensive and insulting to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, causing public anger and distress.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias requested for a deterrent sentence.

Mohd Hafiz, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying he is the sole breadwinner working in his village to support his family, including three children and an ailing mother.

The court sentenced him to three months’ jail starting today and fined RM5,000, in default four months’ jail.