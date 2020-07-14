FBM KLCI posts mild gains at mid-afternoon

Market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 598 to 372, while 412 counters were unchanged, 623 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Bursa Malaysia’s FBM KCLI took a breather at mid-afternoon trade, easing back from 6.5-month highs to 1,607.82, increasing by 1.39 points.

The index opened 1.85 points higher at 1,608.28 compared with Monday’s close.

However, market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 598 to 372, while 412 counters were unchanged, 623 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.13 billion shares worth RM5.31 billion.

Healthcare counters retreated from their new high with Top Glove’s shares stood at RM24.56, increasing by 56 sen and Hartalega added 20 sen to RM18.10.

In addition, financial sector downtrend continued to persist throughout the day.

Other heavyweights, PetChem was nine sen higher at RM6.31 and TNB improved 12 sen to RM11.44. In contrast, CIMB was nine sen lower at RM3.71, Maybank dropped six sen to RM7.83, while RHB Bank lost four sen to RM5.01.

Of the most active, PDZ depreciated four sen to 19.5 sen, Careplus went up 40 sen to RM1.89 and Comfort Gloves was 78 sen better at RM4.21.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 24.24 points higher at 11,343.06, the FBMT 100 Index increased 26.76 points to 11,201.81 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 83.99 points to 13,084.01.

The FBM 70 expanded 101.50 points to 14,109.44 and the FBM ACE added 105.80 points to 7,353.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 89.73 points to 13,461.97, the Plantation Index depreciated 3.47 points to 6,841.81 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.51 of-a-point to 139.40. — Bernama