Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained positive at mid-morning despite a lack of catalysts.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.49 point to 1,520.92 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43.

The index opened 0.35 points higher at 1,514.78.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 428 to 324, while 418 counters were unchanged, 744 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.29 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM7.52, RM11.50 and RM16.52 respectively, Hartalega added 40 sen to RM15.18 and Petronas Chemicals improved 23 sen to RM6.48.

Of the most active, AT Systematization, AT Systematization's warrant and Hubline added half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen, five sen and seven sen respectively, while VSolar was flat at 8.5 sen and My E.G. Services eased one sen to RM1.51.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 52.53 points to 10,705.58, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 54.97 points to 10,564.28 and the FBM 70 grew 107.89 points to 13,178.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 76.75 points higher at 12,271.3 and the FBM ACE expanded 96.03 points to 6,495.18.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index escalated 1.23 points to 135.81, the Financial Services Index climbed 7.49 points to 12,762.00, and the Plantation Index enlarged 0.65 point to 6,753.05. ― Bernama