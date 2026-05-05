KOTA BHARU, May 5 — Two men, namely a person with disabilities (PWD) and a senior citizen died while three others were injured, in an accident involving two vehicles at the Simpang Tiga Manik Urai Lama junction, Kuala Krai, this morning.

In the 9.12am incident, the fatalities were the Perodua Kembara driver, Mohd Yusof Mat Yasim, 64, from Kampung Pahi, and the front-seat passenger of the Honda City, Muhamad Irfan Zaidin, 20, from Kampung Pangkal Pisang, Peringat.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station Chief Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said they received an emergency call at 9.12am before a fire engine was deployed to the scene.

He said that among those injured were a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability, a 61-year-old senior citizen, and another 24 year-old individual, respectively.

“The fire engine arrived at the scene at 9.26am, approximately 21 kilometres from the station, and the operation was successfully brought under control four minutes later. The accident involved a Perodua Kembara sports utility vehicle carrying three victims and a Honda City VTEC with two passengers,” he said when contacted today.

According to him, the driver of the Perodua Kembara was confirmed dead at the scene, while his two passengers were injured. Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda City was injured, and the front-seat passenger died.

He noted that firefighters extricated the trapped victims before handing them over to the Ministry of Health ambulance for further treatment, while the deceased were handed over to the police.

“This operation involved six personnel with one Fire Rescue Tender, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation,” he said. — Bernama