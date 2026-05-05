KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Umno has no intention of becoming the opposition in Negeri Sembilan and will continue supporting and remain as part of the state’s Unity Government, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the party’s national leadership has finalised the position of all 14 Umno assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan to continue backing the existing state government.

“We have no intention of becoming the opposition. Umno at the national level has decided that all 14 assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan will remain part of the Unity Government,” he told reporters after the Kami Gen Mara Gathering here today.

Ahmad Zahid said this in response to speculation over the party’s position in the state, adding that Umno has not discussed any proposal to appoint a Menteri Besar from its ranks.

On preparations for possible snap elections in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, he said all component parties have begun groundwork to ensure readiness, but it is still too early to identify potential candidates.

Commenting on a proposal by economists to make Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) the core of a dedicated ministry for Bumiputera development, Ahmad Zahid said the idea has never been considered.

“It has never been our intention, even if it is a proposal. Mara will remain, for now, as a key agency under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” he said.

He added that strengthening the Bumiputera agenda through Mara is in line with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution and the social contract, aimed at improving the community’s wellbeing without neglecting the interests of other groups. — Bernama