Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-day

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.77 points to 1,521.2 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Bursa Malaysia remained positive throughout the morning session, supported by index-linked counters in line with regional peers.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.77 points to 1,521.2 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43.

The index opened 0.35 points higher at 1,514.78 and moved between 1,513.21 and 1,521.94 throughout the period.

Gainers outpaced losers 514 to 350, with 418 counters unchanged, 632 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.17 billion shares worth RM2.11 billion.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.08 per cent to 22,138.61, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 1.43 per cent to 24,776.66 while Singapore's Straits Times Index improved 0.27 per cent to 2,617.22.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose four sen to RM11.54, Public Bank added two sen to RM16.54, Hartalega enhanced 22 sen to RM15.00, Petronas Chemicals gained 20 sen to RM6.45, while Maybank was flat at RM7.52.

Of the most active, AT Systematization, VSolar and AT Systematization's warrant rose half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen, nine sen and five sen respectively, while My E.G. Services improved one sen to RM1.53 and Asia Poly added 2.5 sen to 22.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 57.31 points to 10,710.36, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 57.12 points to 10,566.43 and the FBM 70 grew 111.42 points to 13,182.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 73.57 points higher at 12,268.12 and the FBM ACE expanded 138.75 points to 6,537.9.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index escalated 1.76 points to 136.34, the Financial Services Index climbed 20.75 points to 12,775.26, and the Plantation Index enlarged 10.22 point to 6,762.62. ― Bernama