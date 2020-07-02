Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 5.85 points to 1,520.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today, supported by modest gains in heavyweights.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 5.85 points to 1,520.28 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43.

The index opened 0.35 points higher at 1,514.78.

Gainers outpaced losers 527 to 376, while 424 counters were unchanged, 587 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.72 billion shares worth RM2.5 billion.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose four sen to RM11.54, Hartalega increased six sen to RM14.84, Petronas Chemicals gained 35 sen to RM6.60, while Maybank and Public Bank were both flat at RM7.52 and RM16.52, respectively.

Of the most active, Prestariang improved four sen to 45.5 sen, VSolar and AT Systematization were flat at 8.5 sen and 10 sen, respectively, while My E.G. Services eased one sen to RM1.51.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 46.98 points to 10,700.03, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 46.47 points to 10,555.78 and the FBM 70 grew 81.22 points to 13,152.27.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 56.51 points higher at 12,251.06 and the FBM ACE expanded 66.13 points to 6,465.28.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index escalated 2.8 points to 137.38, the Financial Services Index climbed 23.17 points to 12,777.68, and the Plantation Index rose 16.2 points to 6,768.6. ― Bernama