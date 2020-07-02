Bursa Malaysia opens higher in early trade

At 9.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 3.44 points to 1,517.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, despite mixed advices from Wall Street's overnight subdued performance.

At 9.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 3.44 points to 1,517.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.43.

The index opened 0.35 points higher at 1,514.78.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 258 to 96, while 231 counters were unchanged, 1,914 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 288.04 million shares worth RM207.09 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial receded 0.3 per cent to 25,734.97, while the S&P 500 improved 0.5 per cent to 3,115.86.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.53, Tenaga increased two sen to RM11.52, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM16.60, Hartalega improved 22 sen to RM15.00, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM6.25.

Of the most actives, My E.G. Services added six sen to RM1.58, AT Systematization improved half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, WZ Satu increased three sen to 24.5 sen, while Velesto was flat at 15 sen and Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 34.68 points to 10,687.73, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 34.58 points to 10,543.89 and the FBM 70 improved 85.77 points to 13,156.82.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 49.44 points higher at 12,243.99 and the FBM ACE added 31.39 points to 6,430.54.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.25 point to 134.83, the Financial Services Index rose 15.08 points to 12,769.59, and the Plantation Index improved 8.92 points to 6,761.32. ― Bernama