Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Bursa Malaysia remained positive throughout the morning session, supported by index-linked counters.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.51 points to 1,507.48 from yesterday’s close of 1,500.97.

The index opened 2.96 points higher at 1,503.93 and moved between 1,497.54 and 1,508.2 throughout the period.

Gainers outpaced losers 496 to 348, with 365 counters unchanged, 705 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.4 billion shares worth RM1.66 billion.

Japan's Nikkei decreased 0.2 per cent to 22,244.62, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 0.52 per cent to 24,427.19 while Singapore's Straits Times Index improved 0.96 per cent to 2,614.65.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM7.54, Public Bank added four sen to RM16.54, Petronas Chemicals enhanced one sen to RM6.21, while Tenaga eased six sen to RM11.56, and IHH Healthcare was 13 sen lower at RM5.37.

Of the most active, VSolar improved three sen to 9.5 sen, Iris Corp and Fintec Global added one sen each to 19.5 sen and seven sen respectively, Pegasus Heights was flat at one sen, while AT Systematization reduced one sen to 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 50.25 points to 10,602.23, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 48.12 points to 10,461.12 and the FBM 70 elevated 71.56 points to 13,011.19.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 72.19 points higher at 12,111.48, and the FBM ACE climbed 223.63 points to 6,387.94.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inflated 0.45 point to 134.11, the Financial Services Index accrued 44.69 points to 12,757.2, while the Plantation Index added 32.14 points to 6,742.38. ― Bernama