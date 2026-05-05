KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A fatal crash involving a married couple on Jalan Ampang last Saturday is now being investigated as murder.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 24-year-old male suspect, who was previously receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur, has been arrested to assist in the investigation, according to Kosmo! Online.

He said the suspect was discharged from hospital yesterday before presenting himself to give a statement at the Jalan Tun HS Lee Traffic police station on the same day.

“He was then arrested and taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters lock-up.

“Today, Kuala Lumpur Senior Assistant Registrar Nur Atikah Zakaria allowed a seven-day remand until May 11 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He added that the investigation paper will be referred to the Kuala Lumpur Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office soon for further action.

Earlier reports said the husband and wife died after their motorcycle was struck by a car believed to have been driven under the influence of alcohol in the incident along Jalan Ampang.

The Toyota Vios driven by the 24-year-old local man is believed to have lost control before crashing into the rear of a Honda Wave Alpha motorcycle ridden by the couple.

The driver and a 23-year-old front passenger of the car sustained head injuries and were treated in the red zone at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Another rear passenger, aged 24, suffered minor injuries and was later discharged before lodging a police report to assist in the investigation.