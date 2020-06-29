Ireka clinches hospital extension project worth RM164m

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Ireka Corporation Bhd (ICB), through wholly-owned unit Ireka Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd, has been awarded a RM163.9 million contract to undertake extension works at Regency Specialist Hospital in Johor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the main building works awarded were for the construction of a 10-storey hospital extension block comprising three-storey medical suites, three-storey hospital wards, carparks, and other facilities.

The contract period runs from July 1, 2020, to Dec 31, 2021.

ICB said the contract was expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the ICB group for the financial years ending March 31, 2021 onwards.

The company also said that it did not foresee any exceptional risk other than normal operational risk associated with the contract. — Bernama