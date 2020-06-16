Terra Drone Corp set up operations in Malaysia, eyes partnership with local players

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Terra Drone Corporation (TDJP), one of the global leaders in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) total solutions provider and enabler, has set up operation here via Terra Drone Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd (TDMY), based in Technology Park Malaysia.

TDMY’s managing director and chief executive officer Izwan Zainal Abidin said its main objective is to bring the TDJP’s global and industrial technologies to Malaysia so as to spur local drone industry.

He said TDMY offers drone survey, inspection and industrial services for industries such as oil and gas, telecommunications, power, construction, agriculture and government agencies.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating, rather than competing, with the Malaysian authorities the likes of Technology Park Malaysia, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia, among others and all the existing drone service providers in Malaysia and the surrounding region, regardless whether they’re our potential partners, clients or even competitors.

“We’re more than happy to work with all parties, for the betterment of drone industries in general and for the benefits of Malaysians in particular,” Izwan said in a statement today.

The Tokyo-based technology corporation, TDJP has a physical presence in more than 15 countries, while TDJP’s UAV manufacturing capabilities spanning across Asia and Europe.

Thus, TDMY ables to leverage on TDJP’s strength in manufacturing and producing various types of drones, primarily the specialised grades drones such as military, lidar, ultrasonic, vertical take-off and landing, mapping and geographic information system underground mining. — Bernama