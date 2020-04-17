Bursa Malaysia appoints Abdul Wahid Omar as non-executive chairman

Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar as its non-executive chairman effective May 1, 2020. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar as its non-executive chairman effective May 1, 2020, succeeding Datuk Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said Abdul Wahid has extensive corporate experience, leading major organisations in the areas of infrastructure development, telecommunications, financial services and investment management.

“He served as group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) — Malaysia’s largest fund management company — from August 2016 to June 2018, after completing his term as a Senator and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Economic Planning from June 2013-June 2016.

“Prior to his cabinet appointment, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid was the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Maybank from May 2008. He also served as the chairman of The Association of Banks in Malaysia from May 2009-June 2013,” it said.

Prior to joining Maybank, Bursa Malaysia said Abdul Wahid was the group CEO of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) from July 2004 until its de-merger with Axiata Group Bhd in April 2008.

“He was also formerly the managing director/CEO of UEM Group Bhd from October 2001-June 2004,” it added.

Bursa Malaysia’s counter rose three sen to RM5.88 at the close today, with 1.39 million shares changing hands. — Bernama